Directors of apocalyptic sect accused of deaths of 429 parishioners

NAIROBI.- Kenya’s director of public prosecutions on Tuesday ordered 95 people from an apocalyptic sect to be charged with murder, manslaughter, radicalization, cruelty and child torture, among other crimes, in the deaths of 429 suspected congregants.

Director Mulele Ingonga responded to pressure from a magistrate in coastal Kilifi county, who told the ministry to charge the suspects within two weeks or the court would release them.

Since the arrests in April, prosecutors had asked the court for permission to hold church leader Paul Mackenzie and 28 others while they reviewed the case that shocked Kenyans with the discovery of mass graves and claims of starvation and strangulation.

Chief Magistrate Yousuf Shikanda rejected the latest request to keep the suspects detained for another 60 days, noting that it had given enough time to complete investigations.

The case emerged when police rescued 15 emancipated parishioners from Mackenzie Church in Kilifi County, southeastern Kenya. Four died after the group was taken to a hospital.

Survivors told investigators that the pastor instructed them to fast until they died before the world ends so they could meet Jesus.

A search of the remote, wooded area found dozens of mass graves, authorities have said. Autopsies performed on some bodies showed signs of starvation, strangulation and asphyxiation.

Other charges the suspects will face include assault causing serious bodily harm and engaging in organized crime activities.

Separately, Mackenzie is serving a one-year prison sentence after being convicted of operating a film studio and producing films without a valid authorization.

