Disability: blind people and their guide dogs who are victims of discrimination

Guide dogs are necessary for the independence of blind people. However, they are sometimes denied access to certain public places. The 20 Hours investigated this practice contrary to the law.

The scene of rare violence made the rounds of social networks. This video shows a blind man and his guide dog being forcefully pushed back by an Uber driver. However, a few minutes before, he tried to explain his situation. The tone rises, he receives blows in the ribs. Anthony Martins-Misse gets 4 days from ITT. However, since the law of 1987, guide dogs must be accepted everywhere and without any overcharging.



Common practices

According to Anthony Martins-Misse, VTC drivers regularly raise questions of hygiene, possible damage and allergies to justify their refusal. So many arguments that go against the law. Anthony Martins-Misse filed a complaint for “violence against a vulnerable person“. It was dismissed. Uber explains for its part that it suspended the driver. Brahim Ben Ali, a union representative, regrets a lack of training for drivers. These refusals to accept guide dogs are frequent and do not concern than transport. More than simple refusals, these are forms of discrimination. The law provides for a fine of up to 450 euros. The government is considering criminal sanctions.