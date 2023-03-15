Disappearance of Jordan M.: a body found in Roanne

The last trace of the young man dates from February 5 around 3 a.m., when he left a group of friends to walk home. The body discovered Wednesday matches that of Jordan M.

A corpse corresponding to that of Jordan Membré, a 21-year-old man whose disappearance had triggered an investigation for “kidnapping or kidnapping”, was discovered on Wednesday immersed between two barges in the Port of Roanne (Loire), we learned with the public prosecutor of this city.

In the morning, a yachtsman gave the alert when he saw a corpse floating against the hull of his barge moored in the Port of Roanne, where firefighters had carried out searches last month, at the request of the prosecution.

An autopsy will be carried out Thursday at the Forensic Institute of Saint-Etienne to try to confirm the identity of the deceased who spent several weeks in the water, “as well as to find out if it is a death. accidental or violent death,” Roanne public prosecutor Abdelkrim Grini told AFP.

The clothes match

The clothes of the deceased, in particular a heated jacket and characteristic sneakers, correspond to those worn by Jordan M., at the time of his disappearance on February 5, according to the magistrate who indicates that “all hypotheses are considered”.

The last trace of the young man dates from February 5 around 3 a.m., when he left a group of friends to walk home.

Ten days after this “unexplained and worrying disappearance”, the Roanne prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation for “kidnapping or kidnapping” entrusted to the judicial police, the prosecutor considering the intervention of a third party likely.