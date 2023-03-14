Disappointed but reflective: Garnacho’s message for missing his debut in the Argentine National Team

Last Sunday, at the end of the game that Manchester United drew 0-0 at home against Southampton, the kid Alejandro Garnacho suffered a blow to the ankle and had to leave the field of play.

This Tuesday he confirmed through social networks his disappointment at not being able to play the friendlies of the Argentine National Team, in what could have been his debut with Celeste and Blanca.

“It’s hard to put into words how I’m feeling right now. Unfortunately I won’t be available to help my team and teammates in the upcoming games, a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United,” he wrote.

And he finished off the Argentine National Team: “I am also disappointed to miss out on the opportunity to be with my teammates from the Argentine National Team, in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.”.

Garnacho’s post ended with a reflection: “This is part of football and our profession, and I’m already focused on recovery. God taught me never to give up and I’m going to make sure I come back stronger than ever.”

Strength baby!