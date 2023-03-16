Disappointing performance in Berlin: Netzhoppers win 3-1 at the bottom of the table

Despite a largely disappointing performance at the VC Olympia Berlin, the Netzhoppers KW-Bestensee managed to win the expected victory. On Wednesday evening, the Brandenburgers struggled 3:1 (25:21, 24:26, 25:19, 25:13) against the bottom team without a win. The result for both teams no longer had any influence on the table situation. It was already clear in advance that the Netzhoppers would enter the play-off quarter-finals in seventh place. For the VCO, the season is definitely over as the bottom of the table.

For almost the entire distance, the Netzhoppers found it extremely difficult against the junior team of the German Volleyball Association, which takes part in the Bundesliga round with special playing rights. Only after an intermediate score of 20:19 in the first set did coach Tomasz Wasilkowski’s team pull away. A decisive four-point gap (23:19) was established thanks to a successful attack by central blocker Kyler Presho in the middle.

Read Plus texts from Berlin Sport Queer climbing in Berlin “Conquering the mountain is a classic male narrative” Boom in Berlin Rhythmic gymnastics is very popular Running as a makeover Why jogging is particularly important after the age of 50

The second round went embarrassingly for the guests. When Max Schulz served, the big favorite pulled away with five points in a row from 12:9 to 17:9, but after that nothing worked. The VCO not only equalized (23:23), but also fended off a set ball, only to secure a set win for the second time this season.

The Netzhoppers did not appear confident in the period that followed. However, they benefited from the fact that the VCO youngsters lost their strength significantly in the fourth section. In the end, Theo Timmermann converted the first match point. (dpa)

To home page