Disaster for Norway’s national football team: Erling Braut Haaland misses the first two EC qualifying matches

Luleå is Swedish ice hockey champion. Luleå won the third final over Brynäs with 3–0 and secured the gold with 3–0 in games.

Petra Nieminen scored the opening goal early in the match, while Jenna Pirttijärvi scored the last two goals in an empty net at the end.

Other Finnish players in Luleå are Noora Tulus, Viivi Vainikka, Ronja Savolainen and Jenni Hiirikoski.

Hiirikoski got the opponent’s skate on his neck in Sunday’s game and now sat in the stands in the home hall after having surgery,

– I am grateful for all the support I have received worldwide. It has been emotional. The situation could have ended very badly, but I am happy to be here today, Hiirikoski told SVT before the match.

The gold was the fifth in a row for Luleå. The team only lost two games during the season.

I Brynäs silverlag ingick Finnish Matilda Nilsson and Rosa Lindstedt.