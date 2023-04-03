Disciplinary Commission opens investigation process

CDMX.- The Disciplinary Commission opened an investigation process for the events that occurred in the match between América and León last Saturday.

Through a statement from the FMF, the Disciplinary C. confirmed that the events that occurred at the Azteca Stadium, where the referee Fernando Hernández attacked a soccer player from León, will be thoroughly investigated.

The center-back kneed Lucas Romero de La Fiera in the testicles, which generated great controversy in the Mexican soccer world.

The punishment that Hernández will receive for this action is still uncertain, although it has been speculated that it could be up to 15 games of suspension, so he could direct a game again until the next tournament.

For his part, the referee himself has already apologized to the Leonese entity and to the player himself through his social networks, while the apologies were accepted by both Romero and the Bajío club.

In addition to the aggression, during the game the coaches Fernando Ortiz and Nicolás Larcamón were involved in an attempt to fight that ended with both being expelled, for which reason it is expected that these events will also be investigated.

The resolution of the Commission would be released in the coming days.