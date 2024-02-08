Discontent with the US economy undermines Biden’s re-election

“The economy is horrible. Inflation has bled almost everyone dry,” said Jennine Minervini of the Culinary Workers union, protesting outside the Golden Nuget casino.

The union, which brings together some 60,000 workers from the also called Sin City, reached an agreement with the casinos, but the almost generalized discontent among the working class in the United States reflects Biden’s failed economic policies, despite the figures Unemployment rates remain below 4%.

The problem today is living from a job

But the big problem during the Biden administration It’s not about finding a job.sino make ends meet with a job due to historic and sustained inflation , something that did not happen in years ago. Millions of Americans need two jobs to pay for basic needs, not for luxuries or vacations.

Almost 80% of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden’s economic managementthe worst record for a US president in history.

Only the major left-wing media talk about excellent economic indicators, when Biden has broken almost all negative economic records.

From public debt that reaches 34 trillion dollars (trillions in English), the historic inflation and contraction of the industry and record trade deficit in 2021 and 2022 above 900,000 million dollars until the mortgage and banking criseshe border cases South of the country, the war in ukraine and the foreign financing to governments y international organizationsthe Biden administration has been responsible for squandering and suffocating Americans, who now find no way out of their suffocation and debt.

Inflation, which reached its highest point in almost 50 years (9.1%) in 2022, reduced the per capita income of an average American family by almost $7,000 annually: a couple with two children.

“This is a good economy,” recently declared Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank); the same person who For a year he denied the existence of alarming inflation In U.S.A. It was not until after 12 months (in March 2022) that it began to take measures to contain inflationary levels, which were escalating month by month at a dizzying rate. From there, he raised the reference interest rate from 0-0.25% to 5.25%-5.50%.

Remember that inflation was “temporary”?

During that period, Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were responsible for reiterating that the inflation was temporary and that there was nothing to worry about. Biden, for his part, added that Republicans were only “seeking to sow conflict and uncertainty.”

American consumers They haven’t had a month of financial respite since Biden arrived at the White House and for three years they continue to pay very high prices for the same products that were purchased just four years ago for half or less of their price. Today a person or family has to spend double and sometimes almost triple their individual income to cover the same needs: rent or mortgage, payment of various loans with high interest, credit cards with up to 29% interest, consumption of water and electricity, insurance, food, household products, clothing and footwear, education, health care, etc.

Although the Central Bank affirms that inflation is below 4% at the moment, reality differs from those figures and few consider it reliable when high prices continue and even continue to increase.

Protests for salary improvements marked 2023. The unions of the automotive and entertainment industries were paralyzed with the same claim: salaries do not keep up with the exorbitant increase in prices.

According to numbers from NBC News released on Monday, a left-leaning network, barely 36% approve of the economic management of the Biden government, which is the extension of Barack Hussein Obama’s administration. More than 70% of the current White House cabinet is made up of former Obama team officials.

“Everything has gone up: the cost of living, rent, insurance and car values, food prices have skyrocketed. Everything. And the money from possible savings in times past has disappeared,” said Andrew Wentland, a Las Vegas hospitality worker who took a second job and works 16-hour days to make ends meet.

“I tried to make adjustments. And it’s hard when you realize you have to live like the poorest. The money just isn’t enough for me.”

More than 63% of Americans barely make ends meet on their income.

Another year of survival

While workers like Wentland and Minervini endured cold and rain in their protests in Las Vegas, Biden praised in a statement the positive news in the labor market, with the creation of 14.8 million new jobs since he came to power, a figure which looks quite exaggerated and disparate.

“The United States economy is the strongest in the world,” the president said.

Biden’s enormous disconnection from the reality that Americans face fuels the unpopularity of Biden, who has an approval rating of just 37%, according to the same NBC poll. But in others, the figure is much lower; and even below 30%.

“People worry when they lack money to live,” said Peter Guzmán, president of the Nevada Latino Chamber of Commerce, which brings together more than 1,500 members in the state, whose main economic activity is entertainment.

“When it comes to elections, this is what influences the vote. People vote based on how their personal finances are. It’s a significant indicator.”

Another point that impacts public opinion is the enormous foreign and partisan war spending of the Biden administration, with the reading that Washington prioritizes the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East over the national situation.

“The government takes all my taxes because they gave all the money to the people in conflict and that has nothing to do with us. Take care of us before taking care of them,” Wentland claimed.

The state of Texas alone has spent more than 11 billion taxpayer dollars to protect its borders from the onslaught of immigration during the three years of the current government with its Open Door policy.

Surveys and voting intention

Trump leads, by far, the supposed “battle” (with a single opponent without any possibility of victory) for the Republican Party nomination, which places him again against Biden in November.

The Democrat, under many doubts and protests, supposedly defeated him by a narrow margin in 2020, but Trump’s popularity curves increased in 2023, after announcing that he would run again for the White House.

NBC’s numbers place him with 47% support compared to 43% for Biden. But other independent polls give him an advantage of up to 7 and 8 points in voting intention at the moment.

Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016 with two main issues: Immigration and the economy. In 2020 he weighed on the voters the personality of the then 45th president of the United States, many voted against him because of his character and not because of the undeniable results in the economy and national and foreign policy during his term. Many withdrew their vote from Trump to give it to Biden. Today, the vast majority of that group regrets his decision at the polls.

“I don’t like Trump (…) I don’t like his personality, but I recognize that knowing about economics It was a great help for the country“said small businesswoman Laura Bolado.

Bolado, who has not decided his vote, expects more than campaign promises.

“If you go down the street lately you know that more and more businesses are closing, because they can’t handle the rents and sales have decreased. Renting is very expensive, the lifestyle is becoming higher and higher,” Bolado added.

She is one of the millions of small business owners who experienced prosperity in the Trump era. Three years after her departure from the Oval Office, hundreds of thousands of business owners suffer from the great difference between the current government and the one that preceded it. And in a situation like the current one, the personality of the former president (also distorted by the mainstream left-wing press) would no longer be relevant when casting a vote.

(email protected)