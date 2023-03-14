Discord: excitement about possible recordings of conversations



Changes in the terms of use quickly make some users suspicious – especially when it comes to the deletion of clauses that are in the user’s favour. This is what happened on the Discord communication platform.





In the data protection guidelines, their operators have previously committed themselves to informing users in advance if they ever begin to record users’ video or voice communication. However, the corresponding clause was no longer included in an updated version that came into force on March 27 and has now been sent to the users.

The alarm bells immediately rang for attentive users and it was feared that Discord would now begin to save the content of the video and audio conferences. The new version of the data protection directive would at least implicitly eliminate the promise of advance notification.

Legal Protection

The platform operator is now trying to appease. “There is no change in Discord’s position on how we store or record the content of video or voice channels,” the company told the US magazine Ars Technica with. “We are aware that by recently updating our privacy policy, we inadvertently created confusion for our users. To clarify, nothing has changed and we have reintroduced the wording into our privacy policy, along with some additional clarifying information.”

However, many users are also protected regardless of the wording in the data protection guidelines. Because in the EU it is illegal, among other things, to record conversations without the clear consent of those involved. With the changed terms of use, the operator also wants to keep open the possible introduction of new features. “We can develop features that help users engage with voice and video content, such as creating or sending short recordings,” the new Discords policy reads.

