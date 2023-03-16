Discover which Xiaomi phones will be able to use the new MIUI+ Global

Xiaomi had the better interface of its operating system, known as MIUI+available in China, however, from now on it already has a global version.

Although now it will be known as “Connected Devices”. The objective of this system is to allow users to view the screen of cell phones Xiaomi with other compatible devices.

As presented by the brand, the MIUI+ It will allow its users to enjoy a more unified ecosystem with the devices. Something very similar to what he does Manzana with their iPhones, iPads and Mac.

What cell phones will already be able to use MIUI+?

The Xiaomi ecosystem called MIUI + arrives globally.



This system Xiaomi’s MIUI+ It has been running for quite some time in China, however, it will only reach the rest of the world for cell phones Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi Pad 5. These three mobile devices will be able to share their screen to be able to use all their tools and user information.

Although in the Asian country this system already allows its use on computers, the global version will not yet have this service, but it is revealed that it will soon arrive as a reveal XiaomiToday.

It may interest you: Xiaomi rectifies itself: These models will receive the MIUI 14 update

How much does the Xiaomi Pad 5 cost in Mexico?

Xiaomi Pad 5 has this cost in Merida.



the tablet of xiaomi pad 5 It has great fluidity, it has 6GB of RAM and 256GB, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, a 120Hz Superfluid screen and a 2K Panel. In Amazon this model costs about $9,386 Mexican pesos.

we tell you in The Truth News how good is the Xiaomi 13 Pro and if it is better than the iPhone 14.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!