Disgusting kitchen and ancient printer – the unbelievable conditions in the Bundeswehr

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Armed Forces, Eva Högl, was on the road for 100 days to visit German military facilities around the world. From equipment shortages to staffing issues, the Bundestag deputy should uncover all shortcomings. The experiences she made flowed into her annual report. Her conclusion: “The Bundeswehr has too little of everything”

So while the most important results of their research are already known, reports Oliver Moody, Berlin correspondent for the British newspapers The Times and The Sunday Times

Twitter

of the countless bottlenecks, breakdowns and humiliations of soldiers that Högl listed in her paper.

Equipment shortages become a safety risk



A frightening picture emerges, especially when it comes to the equipment of the Bundeswehr. The Bundeswehr lacks means of communication, so that soldiers have to open the hatch of a tank or even get out to communicate with each other.

The situation is similarly bad for parachute equipment: In 2022 there were 66 parachute accidents because the force would still have to use a faulty T-10 system, according to an excerpt from the report shared by Moody.

Accordingly, the parachutes cannot be controlled sufficiently at high speeds or changing winds. This is also criticized in the report: “In view of the changed requirements for parachute systems, it is incomprehensible that the T-10 system was not replaced more quickly and that there were again delays”.

Ten years for helmet orders



In view of the past, it is doubtful that the orders will now be made up for quickly. So it took ten years until an order for helmets for helicopter pilots was formulated. In the USA, on the other hand, according to Moody on Twitter, the helmets have been in use since the 1990s.

According to the report, it also took eight years to procure new clothing for paratroopers. Worse still, some German paratroopers had to buy their own headlamps and camouflage helmets.

The situation is no different in the Bundeswehr’s IT department: the staff of a naval administration office had to wait several months for a computer. The media department of the Bundeswehr is said to have waited a full seven years for new audiovisual equipment.

Bundeswehr must use 28-year-old dot matrix printer

The infrastructure of the Bundeswehr is also showing its age. In addition to broken toilets, showers and a lack of WiFi, work is also hampered by outdated equipment. For example, the Institute for Microbiology at the Bundeswehr Medical Academy in Munich has to print out its results using a 28-year-old dot matrix printer, which means that the ribbons have to be washed and recolored by hand.