Disha Patani Sets the Internet on Fire in Sexy Red Bralette and Sequin Skirt, Watch E! News UK

Disha Patani is one of the most seductive and hottest actresses in the Hindi film industry. Her sultry, sizzling photos and videos on Instagram often break the internet. The actress also set Instagram on fire Thursday when she uploaded a sexy clip in a red bralette and sequined skirt.

Mouni Roy, who is Disha’s new best friend, took to the comments section and wrote, “Ufffff look at my darling baby” and added several heart-eye emojis. Disha also received a lot of love from netizens, with one writing, “Itni Hotness Yaar Tumhne To Phone Garam Kardiya Mera (So hot you burnt my phone),” while a another called it the “reason for global warming”.

Recently, Disha and Mouni along with Sonam Bajwa, Akshay Kumar, Aparshakti Khurana and Jasleen Royal performed in several US cities as part of their tour titled The Entertainers. Their performance videos have gone viral on the internet. When Disha and Akshay danced to Oo Antava, they were even accused of copying Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will soon be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film’s new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second female lead in the upcoming film.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin’s highly anticipated pan-Indian sci-fi film tentatively titled Project K. The big-budget artist, which is among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.

READ | Disha Patani raises the temperature in a sexy purple mini dress, netizens say ‘Tiger Shroff pe afsos aa raha hai’