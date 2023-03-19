Disha Patani’s Sexy Dance in Red Bralette and Thigh-Length Slit Dress is Burning the Internet, Watch E! News UK

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Disha Patani’s videos and photos often go viral on Instagram. The actress enjoys a good number of fans on Instagram and many fan clubs in the name of Disha Patani. Now, a video of Disha Patani has gone viral on social media in which she can be seen showing off her hot and sexy dance moves to the popular song “Mundaya tu bach k rahi”. In the viral video, Disha Patani can be seen wearing a sexy red bralette and thigh-length sequin dress. often breaks the Internet. The actress also set Instagram on fire Thursday when she uploaded a sexy clip in a red bralette and sequined skirt.

Watch the viral video here:



The video was posted a few days ago by an Instagram handle Arya Dance Academy and it has received over 35,000 likes so far.

Disha Patani was recently in the United States with Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa and others for The Entertainers tour.

On the work side, Disha Patani will soon be seen alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film’s new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year.

Disha Patani will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film tentatively titled Project K. The big-budget entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.