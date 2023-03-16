Disinformation in the EU: Russia’s game for time

Not only since the outbreak of war in February 2022 did Russia systematically spread narratives to justify the war in Ukraine and divide the West. As early as 2014, around the annexation of Crimea and before that, the Kremlin relied on disinformation campaigns. But this is now taking place much more intensively “on all channels”, says Pichler. “The information and propaganda channels are now a weapon of the Kremlin,” warned EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell recently.

Specifically, it is about false reports and misleading Russian claims. There are plenty of examples: The Ukrainian government must be denazified. Kiev had committed genocide against ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine. According to another false report, the Russian language has been banned by the government in Kiev. It is also said that Ukraine maintains research laboratories for biological weapons. Atrocities like those in Bucha were staged or committed by Ukrainians, not Russians.

Diplomats in the service of disinformation

The fact is, as with the examples above, disinformation often contains a grain of truth. This means verifiable facts are mixed up with assertions and insinuations that have no factual basis. The result is that the addressees at least have doubts.

Those narratives are spread in their own country, but also in Ukraine, the EU and elsewhere. In addition to diplomats, politicians and state media, they are carried into the world in manifold ways by “troll factories” (Internet users who deliberately disrupt online discussions and poison the atmosphere in chat rooms are called trolls). Russia also does not shy away from creating fake websites to pose as trustworthy media, Borrell said.

Manipulated photos and videos are also part of the Russian repertoire. According to an EU investigation, several magazines such as the satirical magazines “Charlie Hebdo”, “El Jueves” and “Titanic” were affected by manipulation in the previous year. In the case of the German “Titanic”, a cover was circulated that showed a face with various war implements and money flying in its mouth. The headline? “Eternal Appetite”. According to the information, the cover was intended to denigrate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Expert: “Victim-offender reversal” is on the rise

Such messages are also being heard in the increasingly polarizing societies of Europe: in Austria, Germany and Co., voices calling for concessions to Russia after more than a year of war in Ukraine are becoming louder. This ranges from right-wing populist parties to the peace movement – led by Sahra Wagenknecht and Alice Schwarzer.

The “perpetrator-victim reversal” is being used more every month, says Pichler, who has been dealing with the topic for years and also speaks Russian. “Various justifications from Russian propaganda are gratefully received to stop supporting Ukraine,” said the expert.

Tried and tested strategy?

Russia’s game for time had already worked in the past: Pichler refers, for example, to the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The EU first reacted with condemnation and horror, and this was followed by a rapprochement. Over time, people were more and more willing to change the narrative, according to the expert. Russian propaganda played a crucial role in this.

The expert explains that people in this country are “very susceptible” to Russian propaganda because the population is familiar with Russia, unlike other Eastern European countries, which have only been independent since 1991. He criticizes that there are even false narratives about Ukraine in local school books. In addition, Austria had “very close ties” with Russia compared to other democratic countries. As a result, some develop “a certain cognitive dissonance,” according to the expert.

“The basic strategy of disinformation hasn’t really changed since the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and since the Russian aggression in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine,” Pichler also notes. “The goal remains to demonize Ukraine and divide the West in that we A stop supporting Ukraine and B try to have normal relations with Russia again, that is, to lift sanctions.”

Prehistory: Information war for interpretation sovereignty

According to Pichler, what is new is that since the beginning of the war of aggression, Russian propaganda has increasingly referred to the past – especially the years 2014 and 2015. A “own story” is being told to justify the invasion, he also said.

Russia was being driven into the war, it was said again and again from Moscow. For example, when Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a G-20 foreign ministers meeting in Delhi that Russia was attacked first and had to defend itself, he was laughed at. However, nothing was heard from the laughing audience on Russian state television.

What is deliberately forgotten when this thesis is disseminated: Ukraine has been recognized as a sovereign state under international law since 1991. Finally, in 1994, the Budapest Memorandum assured recognition of the sovereignty and borders of Ukraine (as well as Kazakhstan and Belarus) by Russia, Great Britain and the USA. In return, they pledged to refrain from using nuclear weapons.

However, Russia did not want to digest the overthrow of the pro-Russian Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and the subsequent pro-European course. Moscow has been providing military aid to separatists in Ukraine since 2014 (keyword “green men”). The Crimean Peninsula, which belongs to Ukraine, was annexed by Vladimir Putin in violation of international law.

EU Commission locates “major threat”

“Russia has created networks and infrastructure to mislead, lie and destabilize and to destroy citizens’ trust in domestic institutions,” said Peter Stano, a spokesman for the EU Commission, on ORF.at- request with. “Russian disinformation actors are also trying to create confusion so that people no longer know what and who to trust.”

The overarching goal is to “undermine” the EU and its member states, it said. “This is a major threat not only to the EU, but to information-based liberal democracies,” the spokesman warned. “If information is poisonous, democracy cannot work… Information is the oil that drives democracy,” Borrell said.

EU wants to step up fight against disinformation

The EU therefore wants to take stronger action against disinformation in the future. A Center for Analysis and Information Sharing on Disinformation (ISAC) is planned. “This is a voluntary network of existing diverse interest groups that share information on incidents of foreign interference and manipulation of information (FIMI) based on commonly agreed criteria, data standards and rules,” explains Stano.

The center is not a physical place that needs money or staff, it said. However, the European External Action Service (EAD) wants to “facilitate the setup with a special project,” Stano told ORF.at. The EEAS aims to bring together a core group of up to 20 civil society and private sector representatives with experience in the field. Public authorities including the EU member states should also be involved in the process.

Dealing with the EU: praise with buts

But how are the European efforts to be judged? “The EU recognized very early on that there was a problem,” says Pichler. Among other things, he refers to the existing EUvsDisinfo platform of the East StratCom working group. The site publishes its findings in several languages ​​and also uses striking means itself.

According to information from February, the fact check website recently had three million visitors, meaning that the EU reached around 20 million people via online networks. “Of course, the resources are far too small,” criticizes Pichler at the same time. The project must be multiplied “at national level”. But in many places too little is happening at the national level. He also criticizes the Austrian line: In an international comparison, Austria would completely overlook the topic.