Dismissals in companies. “They didn’t do anything working from home”

Nothe last few months have seen a trend of layoffs of thousands of people among the main technology companies, with the companies in question blaming the climate of uncertainty in the global economy.

However, Artificial Intelligence (AI) company leader at C3.ai, Thomas Siebel, blames the companies for these redundancies, noting that the tech companies have hired too much. In an interview with Business InsiderSiebel stated that it is “strange” that companies like Google and Meta have hired employees when “they had no work for these people”.

“They really didn’t do anything working from home”said Siebel, noting that the growth that these companies experienced during the pandemic led them to commit to “craziness” of hiring too many people.

With fears of a recession at the beginning of 2023, the technology companies in question will have retreated from this approach and taken preventive measures to avoid having problems in the coming months.

