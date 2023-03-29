Disney Fires Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter

Walt Disney Co has fired the chairman of Marvel EntertainmentIsaac “Ike” Perlmutter, as part of a campaign to costs reductionconfirmed a source on Wednesday.

Perlmutter, 80, had supported activist shareholder Nelson Peltz’s failed bid for a Disney board seat earlier this year.

The executive was told by phone Wednesday that Marvel Entertainment, a small division within the company responsible for publishing comic books and some consumer products, would be merging with larger Disney business units, according to a second source with knowledge of the story. affair.

Perlmutter could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dan Buckley, head of Marvel Entertainment, will remain and report to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the second source said.

disney started eliminate 7,000 jobs on Monday, in an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs and make your streaming business profitable.

Perlmutter, who outbid billionaire Carl Icahn to take control of the comic book publisher in the late 1990s, sold Marvel to Disney for $4 billion in 2009.

Disney CEO Bob Iger subsequently restructured Marvel in 2015, placing Marvel Studios under Walt Disney Studios. Perlmutter retained the title of president of Marvel Entertainment, a unit responsible for publishing, games, digital media, and some consumer products.