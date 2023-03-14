Disney Live Shows First “Real” Star Wars Lightsaber That Works Just Like in the Movies

After more than 45 years of the release of the first movie of Star Wars, Disney has made the dream of many members of one of the most demanding fandoms in the world “real”: a lightsaber in real life that works just like in the movies.

According to a report published on the website of VandalDuring the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), Josh D’Amaro, President of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, completely surprised the audience by showing live the first real and official lightsaber.

