Disney Live Shows First “Real” Star Wars Lightsaber That Works Just Like in the Movies

After more than 45 years of the release of the first movie of Star Wars, Disney has made the dream of many members of one of the most demanding fandoms in the world “real”: a lightsaber in real life that works just like in the movies.

According to a report published on the website of VandalDuring the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), Josh D’Amaro, President of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, completely surprised the audience by showing live the first real and official lightsaber.

As fans of the saga know, the lightsaber, sometimes referred to as a lightsaber, is the weapon used by the Jedi, Sith, and other Force-sensitives in the Star Wars universe. It consists of a plasma blade, powered by a kyber crystal, which is emitted from a usually metallic hilt and could be closed at will.

A couple of years ago it became known that Disney was working on the development of a real saber and that Could go on and off like on the tapes.

But does it work as a weapon?

D’Amaro clarified that beyond the resemblance to the sabers in the saga and the function of turning on and offthe lightsaber will not cut metal or other materials: “It won’t melt metal armored doors or cut your hand, but it does have an illuminated blade that will extend and retract with the push of a button.”.

As can be seen in the video shared by Geek Vibes Nation on Twitter, the lightsaber works perfectly. The bad news is that will only be available to those who want to experience Walt Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.