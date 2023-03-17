Disney Speedstorm, the real competitor of Mario Kart, soon to be playable on one condition

who can bring down Mario Kart from his throne? The racing game license seems more untouchable than ever, at a time when Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will soon celebrate its sixth birthday. In 2019, Sony tried to steal the show from Nintendo with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. A very good game, but which has failed to create the same aura as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. For its part, Square Enix tried to do the same by emphasizing fan-service with Chocobo GPpublished in March 2022. The Japanese firm understood that it was necessary to offer an XXL cast to compete Mario Kart 8. Unfortunately, the app is somewhat forgotten. Not enough to discourage one of the biggest groups in the world: Disney. The racing game Disney Speedstorm, developed by Gameloft Barcelona, ​​is coming to early access next April. Will it position itself as the true competitor of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ?

Disney Speedstorm Early Access Opens April 18

Disney Speedstorm will be available in early access next April 18 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. To take advantage of free-to-play in advance, players must pre-order one of the content packs available on the game’s official website. Each of the three packs gives access to a greater or lesser number of characters. For now, the cast of Disney Speedstormwhich includes characters from Disney and Pixar, is rather qualitative: Mickey, Donald Duck, Belle, Goofy, Hercules, The Beast, Megara, Mowgli, Mulan, Li Shang Bob, Célia, Randal, Sully (from Monstres et Cie) , Elizabeth Swann and Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean).

The economic model of Disney Speedstorm, a major asset against Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Disney Speedstorm has the advantage of appearing on all media, unlike Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, only available on Nintendo Switch. In addition to this, the title will be crossplay, a feature often requested by the public to make the most of multiplayer. Another major advantage: the game is free-to-play, which is not negligible for a good part of the players. Beyond having a rich cast, the title developed by Gameloft will have to offer exhilarating and deep enough gameplay to satisfy the general public as well as racing game purists. See you on April 18 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch to find out what this Disney Speedstorm really in the belly.