Disney wants to force Google and Reddit to identify the authors of the Ant-Man and the Wasp 3 leak

Disney is looking for the culprits behind the Ant-Man 3 script leak that took place a month before the movie was released. The entertainment giant has sued Google and Reddit to appear in court to identify the user or users responsible.

Ant-Man 3 is recording the worst box office revenue drop in MCU history and now Disney is looking for the culprits. A ready-made target: the member of the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit who published the biggest leak in MCU history at the start of the year. A month before the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (a fiasco according to critics), a user named MSSmods shared a 63-page transcript of the film’s dialogue on a Google Doc. Today, Disney is crying out for revenge and wants to know who is behind this leak. Mickey’s company is now trying to force Reddit and Google to release the identity of the person responsible.

Thus, the MVL Film Finance division, a subsidiary created by Disney to support Marvel Studios productions, filed a complaint in federal court in the United States. The entertainment giant asks the court to subpoena Reddit and Google to appear under the Digital Millennium Copyright Actin order to compel them to identify the or the person at the origin of the leak.

Reddit wants to defend its users, Google does not react

A priori MSSmods is an account shared by the moderators of the r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit, Reddit should therefore identify more than one person. Additionally, Disney asked Google and Reddit to share all the “credentials” they have on MSSmods. These are the names, phone numbers and IP addresses of anyone who may have been involved in posting, editing or uploading the leak.

Reddit management has not indicated whether it intends to comply with Disney’s request. The social network told Engadget through a spokesperson that ” Reddit is committed to protecting the privacy of its users. We have rigorous processes in place to assess legal requests and oppose them where appropriate “, recalling the guidelines of the company in terms of legal requests. Google for its part has not yet reacted.

It’s unclear what Disney plans to do if the source is identified. This could be a Disney employee or more likely someone outside like a caption provider or freelance translator. Indeed, the document shared by MSSmods was a translation of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Source : Engadget