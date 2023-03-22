Disney + will adapt in series the novel “Children are kings” by Delphine de Vigan

The filming of the adaptation of the novel by Delphine de Vigan, which recounts the kidnapping of the daughter of a youtuber, is currently in preparation.

Delphine de Vigan revealed in September 2021 that the rights to her book children are kings had been purchased for a series adaptation, without providing further details. A year and a half later, the identity of the broadcaster is finally known. This adaptation will soon be shot in France for Disney+, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday, during the international Series Mania festival in Lille.

Like the book published in 2021 by Gallimard, the series will follow a “Youtube mother who films her children all day and posts videos on Youtube until the day her daughter is kidnapped”, indicated Pauline Dauvin, vice-president in charge of original content from Disney+ in France.

“This is a thriller that tackles the theme of intimacy in the age of social networks,” she added in front of an audience of professionals at the festival’s Forum. A previous book by Delphine de Vigan, Based on a true storywas brought to the big screen in 2017 by Roman Polanski.

Continuing, like the other American platforms, its offensive in France, Disney+ will therefore be the broadcaster of this series produced by Habanita Federation.

Virginie Efira, Camélia Jordana and Karl Lagerfeld on the program

The big-eared firm also recalled on Wednesday that it would offer the series there this year. Everything’s goodhis first “family drama”, with Virginie Efira, created by the screenwriter of Office of LegendsCamille de Castelnau, to the first promising images.

She will also launch the romantic comedy Irresistiblewith Camélia Jordana, under the guidance of a screenwriter fromIn TherapyClemence Madeleine-Perdrillat.

The platform has also recently unveiled the cast of its series on Karl Lagerfeld, “Kaiser Karl”, where Daniel Brühl (In the west, nothing is new, Inglourious Basterds, Good Bye, Lenin!) will give the reply to Agnès Jaoui and Alex Lutz.

Subscribers will also be able to discover season 2 of Week-end family, family comedy carried by Eric Judor, from April 5, while the first season is to be broadcast in the evening on the TMC channel on March 31 and April 7. On May 10, they will also be able to view Lambert against Lambert: in the name of Vincent, societal documentary in four episodes on the Vincent Lambert affair, symbol of the debate on the end of life in France.