Disney World sued for the death of a doctor, this is what happened

MIAMI .- The husband of a New York doctor presented a demand against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in downtown florida, under allegations of alleged negligence in the case of his partner’s death.

Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, who worked at NYU Langone Hospital in Manhattan, died shortly after dining at the Raglan Road Irish Pub in Disney Springs on October 5, 2023.

Support for the claim

La demanda soistene que Tangsuan had a severe allergy to nuts and dairy productsand that despite informing the waiter about his dietary needs and asking specific questions about the menu, the food he received was allegedly not labeled “allergen-free.”

According to the account of the events, approximately 45 minutes after dinner the doctor suffered a severe allergic reaction and collapsed at Planet Hollywooda chain of hotels and resorts that combines the excitement of cinema with luxury experiences.

Although the woman tried to use an epinephrine (epi-pen), she was unable to receive help in time. The autopsy revealed that she died due to anaphylaxis from elevated levels of dairy and nuts in her system, according to documents provided to the lawsuit.

The legal action that seeks compensation of $50,000 argues that Raglan Road would not have adequately trained its staff to handle food allergies.

Walt Disney World and Great Irish Pubs Florida have not yet responded to media requests for comment on the lawsuit.