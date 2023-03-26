Disney’s New Ariel: ‘I Won’t Leave the Sea for No Man’

The Little Mermaid returns to the big screen in just under two months, and actress Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel, promises a radically different princess who breaks with previous Disney norms. In an interview with Editing the now 22-year-old actress talked about the difficulties she had since her casting became public. The racism she has endured and how she wants to modernize Ariel and portray her as a strong woman who doesn’t “leave the sea for any man”.

“I’m really excited for my version of the film because we’ve definitely changed that perspective of just her wanting to leave the ocean for a boy, as women we are amazing, we are independent, we are modern, we are everything”

Bailey also went on to describe how the new Ariel has much bigger goals, that it’s all about her wanting to break free and make something of her own life.

“It’s way bigger than that. It’s about herself, her purpose, her freedom, her life and what she wants.”

In addition to Bailey, we also get to see Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. The film opens in theaters on May 26.

