dispute continues between Luis Arce and Evo Morales

PEACE- Luis Arce warned on Monday that the crisis in the Judiciary due to the extension of the judges’ mandate is being used to destabilize his government, while supporters of his mentor, the former president Evo Morales , They show their strength with blockades on at least three routes in the center of the country.

On Monday, Arce celebrated the 15th anniversary of the founding of the Plurinational State—promoted by the then Morales administration—with hundreds of indigenous people while supporters of the former president carried out road blockades that affected three roads in the country that connect the east with the west. The protesters demand that the judges resign after they decided to extend their mandate that ended on January 2 through a resolution.

“The traditional right and the new right have torpedoed the consensus necessary to call judicial elections and are now making an effort to shift responsibility to the Executive Branch,” Arce said in a brief presidential message.

He added that “in reality they seek to use the argument of justice to destabilize the government, and if possible, even shorten our mandate.”

Arce and Morales maintain an internal dispute in the governing party – the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) – that deepened due to the former president’s aspiration to be a candidate in the 2025 elections.

Due to political disagreements in the MAS—which holds the majority in the Legislative Assembly—the candidates for judges could not be preselected. In Bolivia, judges have to go through this pre-selection before being selected by the Judiciary.

“Lack of political agreements”

The UN rapporteur for judicial independence, Margaret Satterthwaite, expressed on Monday in a press release her “serious concern” about the delay of the judicial elections and the “lack of political agreement” that “may undermine” the independence of the Power of attorney.

The Minister of Defense, Edmundo Novillo, pointed out the day before that the background of the conflict is over the MAS candidacy for next year’s presidential elections. “Morales sees President Luis Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca as his adversaries” and “he is focused on how he is going to wear them down and remove them from the electoral scheme.”

Evo Morales “disqualified”

At the end of December, the Constitutional Court issued a ruling in which it indicated that it is not possible to run for a third term and that this prohibition is compatible with the American Convention on Human Rights, which is why it considered that Morales is not qualified to run. Morales has rejected that argument.

