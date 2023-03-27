Distinguished style: Lizy Tagliani’s swimsuit collection with which she set trends

Lizy Tagliani He married his partner, Sebastián Nabot, and for this reason he was one of the figures of the week. Although the beautiful news was somewhat overshadowed by the situation of the Telefe figures, the channel of which she is a part, there was room to celebrate love.

But before the big ceremony, Lizy Tagliani He had time, throughout the summer season, to enjoy both his house and different places to spend the summer. In this way, and thanks to her social networks, we were able to appreciate the taste of the host of the ball channel with different swimsuits.

The celebration was in a room in Berazategui.

To begin, Lizy Tagliani She opted for a one-piece mesh in black, quite sober and in keeping with her style. Two-piece bikinis also have a place in the comedian’s wardrobe and one of her favorites is light blue with a flower print, quite colorful.

The artist moved away from the common trend of many figures in the country, who chose micro bikinis, and wore less revealing outfits, but which were still the latest fashion trend this season. On the other hand, the animal print, both in bikini and mesh, were among the most seen in the outfits of Lizy.

Liz’s word

After the arrest of Marcelo Corazza on Telefe, a scandal was uncovered in which Jey Mammón is currently one of the protagonists. A young man denounced the musician for having had a relationship with him when he was a minor and, since then, Jey was removed from his place in “La Peña de Morfi”.

On the day of his wedding, the cameras of El Trece consulted him Lizy about the moment your co-worker is going through. “I hope justice is done as always,” was the message from the brand new girlfriend and about her relationship with Jey she added: “I know Jey from the underworld. He did a show for the cap, he very generously came once to one of my shows, but I don’t know him intimately, I don’t know his house, much more I don’t know”.