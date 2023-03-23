District heating Duisburg can only implement the price brake in April

Duisburg.

Fernwärme Duisburg will not be able to relieve customers of the price brake until April 2023. How the utility company explains the problems.

According to Fernwärme Duisburg, many utility companies continue to have major problems implementing the heat price brake. The legislator has planned to relieve customers in March 2023. The implementation is postponed to April.

The reason: the software manufacturers and IT service providers are working flat out to adapt the billing systems. However, it has not been possible for Fernwärme Duisburg to reliably and correctly embed the specifications for the price brake in the billing cycles.

District heating Duisburg: Relief for customers only in April

In concrete terms, this means that the company now wants to debit the previously uncollected deductions for March in the previous amount on March 24th. The price brakes should then be implemented in an orderly manner and in a way that all customers can understand with the April discount – in full.













To this end, all customers should receive an information letter in which they are informed about the individual relief from the price brake and the resulting adjusted future discount amount. Fernwärme Duisburg apologizes for the delay.





Fernwärme Duisburg provides further information on the heat price brake online at: fernwaerme-duisburg.de/preisbremse.





