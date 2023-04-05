District of Wesel: sick beeches in the forest become a danger

district of Wesel.

Forest and climate – the topic will be with us for years to come. Förster is currently dealing with a problem that can be very dangerous for visitors.

It has been raining for days in the past few weeks, so the forest floor must be saturated by now? Yes and no, say the foresters and forest farmers. The upper classes are currently well supplied – that helps temporarily. But the deeper layers have not yet replenished their reserves to prepare for another dry summer. And there is another problem: Trees, especially old beeches, but also moisture-loving birches, fall down suddenly and without warning. A phenomenon that Christoph Erkens also knows, who works on the left bank of the Rhine in the Leucht, Winkelsche Busch Sonsbeck, Latzenbusch Alpen, Niederkamp Kamp-Lintfort, Kamper Wald, Vluyner Busch and Littard, among others. “Now we’re feeling the long-term effects of the drought,” he says: the fine roots of old beech trees have died, and the trees don’t survive.

The reason explains forester Michael Herbrecht, whose territory extends from Wesel to Dormagen. According to this, beeches evaporate a lot of moisture via their mighty crowns, but can no longer reach the deep water layers with their roots, and there is a lack of replenishment. This leads to safety problems: Mighty giant trees collapse without anyone looking at their condition. The Landesbetrieb Wald und Holz tries to remove dangerous trees along busy forest paths. “Many people have no understanding for this and blame us,” says Herbrecht. As with the , “the forest was overaged, the drought gave it the deathblow”.

In the meantime, however, the times of complete clear cuts are over. Forestry tries to have two to three generations of trees in the forest at the same time, so that only the oldest is felled. Although this is not so economical, it prevents wind and water from removing the nutrient-rich soil.

Dead wood as a full habitat for stag beetles & Co

Within dense areas, the rangers leave dead trees, “in them is common”. That’s how it was done in Scholtenbusch. And in the Hiesfeld Forest, which is already in the Oberhausen area, forest paths have now been closed for safety reasons. Private forest owners are more likely to market fallen trees from their forests and, in addition to the economic aspect, also cite environmental protection: According to Reinhard Krebber, chairman of the Weseler Waldbauern district, rotting wood releases the lifelong bound CO2 again.













What’s next for the local forest? Whether the summers will be rainier again, no one knows for sure. But everyone is now relying on a good mix when it comes to reforestation: “We don’t know exactly what a climate-stable forest will look like,” agrees Reinhard Krebber. Around half of the forest in the district of Wesel is privately owned. Making it fit for the changing climate is expensive, but there are subsidies for it. For example, there was immediate aid of 100 euros per hectare, further funds are associated with quite a lot of bureaucracy.





Test new tree species, give old ones a new chance

“At the moment you don’t know what’s right,” says Krebber. Forest owners as well as the state enterprise plant different tree species, some familiar, some unfamiliar: pine, sequoia, Douglas fir and red oak, sweet chestnut, linden, but also pine and beech. Some of them recently, others for decades. Beech trees are an integral part of the local forests. It will take another 80 to 150 years for the “new forest” to stand.

Old giant trees are also struggling with the consequences of climate change. Photo: Kai Kitschenberg / FFS

Private forest farmers and the state forest and wood company of North Rhine-Westphalia proceed in a similar way: They place at least four to five species at one location, so that the forest is still preserved in the event of a loss, monocultures are too susceptible. But one thing is clear, says Krebber. “The dark winter forest as we know it no longer exists.” And the prognosis, will the conversion of the forest work? “If they let us, yes,” Krebber is confident. And Michal Herbrecht says comfortingly: “Actually, nobody destroys the forest that quickly.”

