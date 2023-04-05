Disturbing images from Hogwarts Legacy show just how unsanitary things are in the kitchen

The dining room at Hogwarts Legacy is a dream. Thousands of plates with many delicious dishes. From fruit plates to soups and meat, everything is there. A feast. Well, at least until you’ve seen what’s going on in the Hogwarts kitchen.

Then the contents of your stomach come up again

Growing wizards, which I guess most children at Hogwarts are, need a good meal. The buffets in the Great Hall are actually just the thing. Stupid only when hygiene is then trampled on – literally.

Dishes are prepared by house elves in the school kitchen. Unfortunately, no one there pays attention to appropriate hygiene measures. Reddit user Unknown_soldier shares a picture of house elves preparing and tenderizing meat.



Actually an exemplary approach. It also tastes a lot better that way. Unfortunately, no one told the house elves that special kitchen appliances already exist for this task. Instead of using meat mallets, the elves stomp the dead mass with their bare feet. ugh!

“There must be a more hygienic method of tenderizing meat than this…” writes the user and is absolutely right. Why is there magic in this world? Even Muggles don’t resort to such Stone Age techniques.

What Gordon Ramsay would have you conclude under wild insults is the bitter everyday life for the students. And they don’t even know about it! Can’t someone send the health department over there?

Vegetarians and vegans are in luck, after all. Although, maybe they should then stay away from other mashed foods, such as jam. You never know. If you still want to have a little fun, the Reddit post’s comments are worth checking out. The many foot jokes will surely take your shoes off.