Djokovic gets upset with the lack of respect from the public

MELBOURNE-. Novak Djokovic He complained to the chair umpire about wasting “30, 40, 50 seconds” due to spectators moving after each game during his first-round match. It was obvious that the rules of the Australian Open They had relaxed.

Tournament organizers were criticized Tuesday for not giving tennis players enough information about the decision to allow spectators to move between courts during breaks between games.

Under previous rules, fans could leave or enter the arena only during court changes.

Grigor Dimitrov, a member of the ATP Player Assembly, learned of the rule change only when his coach let him know on the morning of his first match.

“Personally I was not aware,” he said. “I think a lot of players didn’t know, at least from what I heard. “It was actually a topic of conversation in the locker room.”

Dimitrov, who won a title in a warm-up tournament last week in Brisbane, said players should be given more notice on these issues “whether it’s a Grand Slam or another tournament.”

“I think this will improve if it is communicated to the players first. Maybe they should be allowed to decide on things like this,” he added. “Because, after all, you are the one playing there, you want to do well, not only for yourself, but for the crowd, for the family and for the team.”

Djokovic, who has 10 Australian titles among his 24 Grand Slam trophies (a record), was caught by surprise during Sunday’s match, a victory against Dino Prizmic. In the third set, he made it clear to the judge that he was not happy with the constant interruptions.

"I understand the reason behind this is to improve the fan experience, correct?" Djokovic said. "We want fans to have a great and exciting experience being on the field.

“Today we lost a little time when we allowed people to get to their seats, even though there is no change of court. “My rival had to wait for them to sit down, it took a long time.”

Djokovic, 36, has seen several rule changes during his career. He commented that it will take time to adapt to this new reality.

“I don’t know if it’s the best rule, but I do understand from a tournament and fan perspective that this is probably better, because they don’t want to wait,” he said. “They want to arrive and enjoy every point.”

Also in the female branch there were surprises due to the change.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek said it was her psychologist who had informed her of the rule change on the morning of her first match, a 7-6 (2), 6-2 victory over Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Victoria Azarenka, who is part of the WTA Player Assembly, said she didn’t know anything before her opening-round win.

“I feel like we’re still making some rules that don’t make much sense at the moment,” said the Belarusian, two-time Australian Open champion. “It’s like we’re trying to shorten court changes, but now we have to wait for people to sit down.”

Craig Tiley, tournament director, defended the changes. He told the tournament’s official television station that organizers will have to go through an adaptation process with players and fans.

"We've done this in the upper levels of stadiums for years, and now we want to take it to the lower levels," he said. "Obviously, you have to use your judgment."

Tiley considered that the majority of tennis players “will be fine with this.”

“There will be some that get distracted, but we will work on it.”

Source: AP