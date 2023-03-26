Do high-end cell phones have overrated specifications?

The fever for high-end cell phones has skyrocketed among the most famous brands in the telephone market. However, its great features are somewhat overrated.

They promise cameras, cups of refreshment from the screens and high definition for extremely high prices when they are even unnecessary, as the website shares with us. Xataka Mobile.

then in The Truth News we tell you which specs are overrated and why for you to consider in the purchase of your next cell phone..

4 overrated specifications of high-end cell phones

Wireless charging is not such a good option.



Cameras with sensors larger than 108 MP

So many Megapixels become unnecessary to take the best photos in the world, because even if they have up to 200 MP, they end up looking like any standard photo when shared on social networks.

The Full HD + on the screens may seem beautiful when you see the colors, but unnecessary and not very functional because it will consume the cell phone battery in no time.

Refresh rates exceeding 120 HZ

The refresh rate is the speed with which the cell phone screen moves and the standard speed considered sufficient is 90 HZ to 120 HZ, beyond that number it is greed because the human eye does not even detect it so it does not you pay for it.

Wireless charging adapters are somewhat handy and easier to use, but they won’t charge well, they’re slower for your high-end phone, so fast charging is preferable, that’s fine.

By the way, we show you which cables are not suitable for fast charging.

It may interest you: Disproving the most common myths about the use of cell phones

What are the cheapest high-end cell phones?

The Oppo reno 6 is high-end but cheap.



You can have a high-end cell phone at a cheaper price by purchasing one of these models:

Oppo reindeer 6

samsung note 10 lite

iPhone XR

Moto 7i power

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!