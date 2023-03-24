Do Kwon, “the king of cryptocurrencies”, was arrested in Montenegro with false documentation

South Korean Kwon Do-hyeong, also known as Do Kwon and co-founder of the collapsed crypto blockchain company Terraform Labs, has been arrested in Montenegro on Thursday.

Montenegrin Minister of Internal Affairs Filip Adzic reported on Twitter that the former ‘king of cryptocurrencies’, one of the most wanted fugitives in the world, had been arrested with false documentation at the airport of Podgorica, the capital. Interpol’s national headquarters office in Seoul, South Korea, confirmed the identity of the arrestee based on fingerprints, CNN reported Thursday.

The fugitive was wanted in the United States, South Korea, Singapore and other countries accused of fraud. According to AFP, Kwon is accused of “orchestrating a multi-billion dollar crypto asset securities scam,” according to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Who is Kwon Do-hyeong and what is he accused of?

Kwon was a co-founder of the Singapore-based blockchain platform that supports the TerraUSD and Luna cryptocurrencies. The problem with TerraUSD is that it was marketed as a ‘stablecoin’, even though it was an ‘algorithmic stablecoin’ that was not backed by stablecoins like the US dollar.

Really TerraUSD was pegged only to its floating sister coin, Luna, and not to a truly stable asset. For this reason, the loss of value of both, in May of last year, caused the loss of around 40,000 million dollars. Furthermore, it is reported that Kwon and Terraform Labs took around 10,000 bitcoins out of their project and converted some of the tokens into cash through a Swiss bank.

The South Korean authorities will seek the extradition de Kwon, who is accused of violations of the Asian country’s capital markets law. “South Korean prosecutors will take steps to repatriate Kwon Do-hyung. We are working on the process,” Kim Hee-kyung, spokesman for the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed to AFP on Friday.