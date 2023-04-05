Do you have Italian, Spanish or Arab origins? Take the test on this site

Geneanet.org is a French site that allows you to learn more about its origins. It is thanks to millions of collaborative data that the general public can easily find the origins of their surname. Above all, it also makes it possible to understand the geographical evolution of the surname over the centuries.

Created in 1996, the site now has more than 4 million members who have filled out their family tree and which allows other people to trace their ancestors. In total, 8 billion ancestor names are also listed on the platform, which has since been acquired in 2021 by the world’s leading American group, Ancestry.

How to find the origin of its name?

If you’re looking to understand how your surname has changed geographically over time (and where it came from), Geneanet.org website offers an exceptional database to do so. Thanks to interactive maps based on the OpenStreetMap service, the platform is able to show you where the most people with the surname are concentrated, by city. Thanks to billions of data recorded by the community, it can also tell you the evolution over time.

Rest assured, you are not the only one interested in your ancestors. A study published by Geneanet shows that 7 out of 10 French people have an interest in genealogy. 71% of them are curious to know more about their origins. The survey also states that 31% are “very interested” in knowing their roots. Understanding “where I come from” has become essential, a third of respondents want to know more to better understand their story.

An example with the name “Garcia”

Below you have a concrete example for the surname “Garcia”. The latter was popular until the 18th century in Spain, Mexico and Central America. In the family trees listed on Geneanet, more than 1.1 million people bear the name Garcia: there is therefore enough data to give a real indication of the evolution of a name by geography and by century.

In the last three centuries (see map below), it has then become more popular in the United States, throughout Latin America and in France. The Geneanet site allows you to filter by centenary to see the precise evolution since the year 1500. It is also interesting to see that the number of people with the name of Garcia has decreased in the last 100 years in Mexico and the United States United.

How to use the Geneanet service? Nothing could be easier: just type your surname in the dedicated field to see the evolution of your surname appear over time. You can discover the cities where the number of people bearing the name is the highest. In addition, Geneanet also links these searches to genealogical trees in its database: you can link this information and perhaps find your family tree at random thanks to a distant cousin.