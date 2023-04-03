Do you have more than 5,000,000 files on Google Drive? Then you have a problem!

It was Cnet who first reported on a Reddit user waking up to the blaring message: Remove two million files to continue using your Drive account. Despite paying for 2 terabytes of space, the user was deemed to be storing “too many” files before the space limit was even reached.

Previously, there was a known file sharing limit for shared accounts of 400,000 items on Google Drive. This is instead about a new maximum limit of 5,000,000 files, implemented by Google to discourage abuse of the service. The company confirms this in a statement to Cnet.

The limit refers to the number of items that can be created on Google Drive by one and the same individual. The IT giant also pointed out that the number of users affected by the new limit is very small.

