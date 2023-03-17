Do you have this 50-peso bill? They pay up to 620 thousand pesos for it

lovers numismatics have been fascinated with new mexican billsso much so that they offer up to 620 thousand pesos for a 50 peso bill of the axolotlHere we tell you the details.

Since last year, the purchase and sale of money for an amount greater than its denomination has become a very recurring practice, and any Mexican can have one of these relics in their pockets. Such is the example of the 50-peso bill for which they deliver more than 620,000 and which has gone viral.

Characteristics of the 50-peso bill for which they deliver up to 620,000

It was through Mercado Libre where a publication became a trend because they deliver more than 620,000 to the owner of a 50-peso bill that has the representative axolotl of Mexico printed on it, since it has the letters AA within its series, a situation that It has drawn a lot of attention among collectors of these pieces.

Said 50 pesos bill, for which more than 620 thousand are handed over, has a fragment of the back of the monolith called “TEOCALLI DE LA GUERRA SAGRADA”, which shows an eagle perched on a cactus with the “Atl tlachinolli”* in its beak; It is currently exhibited in the National Museum of Anthropology and was sculpted by the Mexica civilization, under the orders of Moctezuma II. In the background there is a representation of the city of Tenochtitlan, based on a part of Diego Rivera’s mural, while on its reverse it represents the ecosystem of rivers and lakes with the axolotl and corn in Xochimilco, in Mexico City, heritage culture of humanity.

It may interest you: Search your wallet well, this 20-peso bill is worth 750 thousand

If you are one of the owners of these unique pieces that are extremely valuable to collectors and you plan to put them up for sale, it is advisable to go to an expert to advise you, this in order to avoid any type of fraud. In addition to the fact that you must pay attention to different aspects so that its value increases, since one of the main characteristics to consider is the folio number, since the AA and AB families are the ones sought after among specialists, since it means that they were among the first printed bills that were not put into circulation by Banco de México.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!