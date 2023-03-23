Do you have this old 20 peso bill? worth 80 thousand pesos

Since it became known that some bills are worth large amounts, people have turned to the task of looking for special pieces that can be worth thousands of pesos, one of these is a 20 peso bill old that has a value of up to 80 thousand pesos.

Some people who usually collect these bills point out that it is a joy and sometimes even relaxing to focus on looking for one copy among so many.

Although the most common ways to get collector’s notes or coins are numismatic houses, the Bank of Mexico or bank branches can also be offered on trading platforms such as eBay or MercadoLibre, and The Truth News will speak precisely of the latter.

How is the old 20 pesos bill that is worth a lot?

Since 2018, the 20-peso bill is no longer in circulation.



The bill in question has the denomination of 20 pesos and stopped circulating in 2018bears the face of Benito Juárez, but with the arrival of the 500-peso bill with the same sphinx, confusion was generated due to the similarities, which is why the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) announced that it would stop circulating.

Indeed, it was decided that the new 500-peso bill to Benito Juárez would be larger, in addition that it would be made of cotton to be able to distinguish it from the 20-peso bill, which is made of polymers or plastic.

Why is the 20 pesos bill worth so much?

Some of its characteristics of the 20-peso bill make it have a high value.



Currently, there are few 20-peso bills with this design, which makes them more coveted for collectors.

But it happens that since they are highly sought after, sellers on the internet usually set their prices, without considering the real value of the ticket, for example in Mercado Libre you can find copies of this type at 34 thousand pesos.

The most recent was a old 20 pesos bill worth 80 thousand pesos and that is indicated, it has a collectible serial number that begins with the letters W and continues with the number 04475408, and if you have one that begins with these letters you could offer it at a similar price.

