Do you know that you can process a US passport in Hialeah?

MIAMI. – Esteban Bovo, Mayor of Hialeah, announced the opening of the new Passport Office that operates in the John F. Kennedy Library at 190 West 49th Street, where you can obtain or renew such an important travel document.

“The new office is the result of a need detected by the library director, Grisel Torralbas, who realized that in Hialeah there were many people looking for the possibility of getting a passport,” Bovo explained to DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

“We reached an agreement with the Department of State to add the passport processing service to the library. To do this, four of our librarians underwent training and became passport processing agents,” explained Director Torralbas.

The new service, which is by appointment, makes it easier for anyone to process a new passport or renew the document only for those under 16 years of age. “Until now, Hialeah residents had to go to offices outside the city and wait several months to get their passport. On the other hand, appointments at the Kennedy Library are given immediately, the official said.

According to Torralba, the library charges $35 for the process, which can be paid with a credit card, debit card or cash. On the other hand, depending on the procedure in question, the State Department will charge 160, 130, 115, or 100 dollars.

Hialeah Grisel Torralbas is director of the JF Kennedy Library _5373 2.jpg Grisel Torralbas is director of the JF Kennedy Library in Hialeah. CESAR MENENDEZ FOR

On the day of the library appointment, residents must fill out the form Form DS-11 and present original documents proving US nationality, –birth or naturalization certificate, nationality certificate-, an identification proof –Driving license, military identification or a US passport-, and also a money orders the check intended for U.S. Department of State.

Those interested in making an appointment and learning the details of the new service can go to the page city ​​website, where the necessary information and documents required to apply for a passport appear.

The JF Kennedy Library offers other services to the community such as English and Computer classes. “We also have different programs for all ages, Literature workshops where we present authors, painting workshops for children and many other services, Torralba explained.

Any Miami-Dade resident can benefit from the services offered by the JF Kennedy Library, including the new passport service.

@menendezpryce