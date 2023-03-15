Do you like teasing cats in Hogwarts Legacy? Well then – Avada Kedavra!

The developers of Hogwarts legacy have recognized in recent weeks that players seem to be passionate about the cats of magic school with spells to annoy. On Twitter, the Community Manager Chandler Wood Avalanche Games has now shared a funny video in which the fluffy animals fight back with all their might. The team allowed themselves the fun and taught the little four-legged friends the powerful magic spell “Avada Kedavra”.

No chance against all cats

In the video we first see an attack on a cat. However, this will be sent immediately protego blocked. Then there is the revenge with the magic Avada Kedavrawhich deprives your witch or wizard of all life points at once and thus also the adventure with the display of the Game Over Screens completed. However, at the moment this feature is not planned for the main game and remains only one small internal project that the developers made for fun.

So next time you’re back with a cat in Hogwarts Legacy (buy now / €53.99 )If you cross paths, maybe this will help pet feature, which Avalanche Games has had in-game since launch. You don’t know what the four-legged friends are capable of. We have included the Twitter video of the powerful cats below.

New dates for Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 and Xbox One

A few days ago, those responsible announced that the development team needed a little more time for the last-gen version of Hogwarts Legacy. The title will therefore only be published on May 5, 2023 available for PS4 and Xbox One. The launch was previously planned for April. A Switch implementation is also on the way. Here is the release on July 25, 2023 planned.