Documentary ‘Soldado Nobre’ premieres in theaters on April 13

O The film was shot between 2014 and 2019 and was based on a photograph of a group from the 12th Infantry Regiment, which includes several soldiers from the village of Alfaiates, in the municipality of Sabugal, including Francisco Nobre, the director’s great-grandfather.

Faced with that centenary photograph, Jorge Vaz Gomes had no one who could identify the family member and it is from there that the documentary itself advances.

“This search is literal, but also metaphorical, it’s trying to find out who these men were, how people lived at the time, why they went to war”, the director told the Lusa agency in 2018, when he presented a short version of the film in France, on the centenary of the Portuguese participation in the First World War (1914-1918).

In 1917, Francisco Nobre was sent to France to join the Portuguese Expeditionary Corps (CEP), years after he became an orphan and asked to enlist in the army, “because he had no other means of subsistence”.

In French Flanders, soldier Nobre survived the Battle of La Lys, considered one of the worst military defeats in Portugal, but months later he was the victim of a gas attack, declared unfit and sent to Lisbon, where he arrived 14 days before the end. of war.

He died in 1923, due to “the problem with the lungs he brought from the trenches”, and behind him was a life with “nothing heroic”, “completely disgraced, full of suffering during the First War and in the following years”, when “he became alcoholic, violent and with constant nightmares that threw him under the bed with shortness of breath”, said Jorge Vaz Gomes.

In addition to this search for knowledge of a family and personal nature, the film is also a tribute to the soldiers who went to the trenches and that time took care of forgetting and addresses the importance of memory and photography.

“My great-grandfather is not even a footnote in history. I, contrary to the idea of ​​the great historiographic currents that great events and great personalities should be part of the annals, as his great-grandson and director, I also claim that right for him stay, I don’t know if for History, but for memory, at least”, he explained to Lusa.

“Soldado Nobre” is the first feature film by actor and director Jorge Vaz Gomes, who previously made some short films. In representation, it is possible to see him in series such as “Madre Paula” and “Três Mulheres”.

According to information released today, “Soldado Nobre” premieres in two cinemas: at the City Alvalade cinema, in Lisbon, and at the Casa do Cinema in Coimbra.

