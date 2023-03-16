Does it work or not? The six most popular procedures to enlarge the penis and its effectiveness

It is possible that the majority of men want their penis to be bigger. But we have good news for you: the investigations have shown that many people who are concerned about the size of their muñeco are totally normal or of average size.

Unfortunately, there is a common misconception reinforced by conventional pornography that a bigger penis means more pleasure for your partner, but this could not be further from reality, especially if you partner with vulva, as published Men’s Health.

Popular procedures to increase the penis and its effectiveness

1. Improvement of the Penetta

Penuma is a silicone implant that increases the length and thickness of a patient’s penis, and was the first implant to obtain FDA approval for cosmetic improvement of the penis. These are some results:

Average increase in the circumference of the penis: 56.7%.

Increased confidence and self-esteem after two to six years of the procedure: 72%

“High” or “very high” satisfaction levels: 81%

Increased sexual function: normal. In addition, those surveyed han said that their pairs also enjoyed the results.

Disadvantages of Penuma: It’s very expensive: The Penuma website indicates that the costs vary according to the clinic, but the penis implant procedure generally costs around $16,000 to $18,000 in total.

Possible side effects: According to the same study, the most frequent complications were seroma, accumulation of clear fluid (4.8%); scar formation (4.5%) and infection (3.3%).

There is a prosthesis or sleeve of the penis, which is an extender that slides over the member like a condon, except that it is more voluminous and is usually made of silicone. Photo: Istock

2. Division of the suspensory ligament of the penis or ligamentolisis

This procedure cuts the suspensory ligament, which joins the penis to the pubic area. The surgeon will also move the skin from the abdomen to the penis, second Medical News Today . Unfortunately, the overall effectiveness of this procedure is limited.

“Cutting the suspensory ligament of the penis can increase the visible length of the penis when it is flaccid, but it does not necessarily increase the length when it is erect”, he says. Dr. Justin Houman MD, certified urologist and specialist in male sexual and reproductive health.

3. Grease injections

With this procedure, surgeons can perform a liposuction of the patient’s own grease and transfer it to the body of the penis with a syringe.

It is possible that men end up with a slight increase of less than an inch in width and a little more than an inch in width, but the results are not necessarily permanent.

“Part of the grease injected can be absorbed by the body over time, which can cause a decrease in the size of the penis”, explains Dr. Houman.

It should be noted that these procedures, although effective, are not at all natural what could affect the health of the penis, what makes it unsustainable. Photo: Istock

4. Mangoes for the penis

It is a penis extender that slides over the member like a condon, except that it is more voluminous and is generally made of silicone.

Originally they were developed for medical purposes, including helping men with erectile dysfunction to have sexual intercourse with penetration, and currently, they are also used as sexual toys.

“Increase the circumference and the length and you can have protuberances or ribs on the external or internal wall to stimulate any of the two”, said Cheung previously to Men’s Health .

These procedures, you always have to go to the expert’s hand, if your desire is to make it bigger and you have money to do it, look for the best ones so you can go with greater security. Photo: Istock

5. Afeitarse el Pubis

If you are not willing to stretch or inject your way to a bigger penis (we did), at least you can make your penis look bigger, and an easy method is to perfect the pubic hair.

Think about it: if your member is wrapped in a pubic hair lock, it will look smaller than if it was visible in all its splendor.

6. Lose weight

Think of it as an optical illusion. The weight loss in reality will not change the size of your penis, but your basura could look bigger if it is less hidden under your skin.

