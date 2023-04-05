Does Realme C55 with MediaTek G88 and 8GB run heavy games?

The Realme C55 was launched this Wednesday, April 4th, with the processor MediaTek Helio G88, 8GB RAM and a battery of 5000 mAh capacity. This boy’s screen consists of an IPS panel, 6.72 “in physical size, FullHD resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Since this little guy’s release was just now, it is even plausible that it is costing this hefty amount of R$ 1,400.00. But on Aliexpress, the land where everything is cheaper, you can find it for around R$ 1000. Just be careful and be aware that fees and taxes may apply at customs.

Competitor

The Realme C55’s competitor will be the POCO M3, a little device launched in 2020, which has been much talked about here on the channel in past times. We will compare the two on account of the POCO processor, one Snapdragon 662 which, despite being older, even beats the competitor Helio G88 in certain points.

You already know that, but we repeat it the same way: both smartphones are in the entry-level category, so all the games we played today were in the lowest graphics qualityit’s true?

Realme C55 test in heavy games

CarX Street

I dare say this is one of the WORST performances I’ve ever seen from a mobile game. To be quite honest, to make it worse, only if we take those very old smartphones, like a Pocket, a J2, a basic Moto G, those there.

Anyway, in CarX the Realme C55 failed completely, scoring only 15 average frames, with a measly 70% stability.

The POCO M3 was not tested in this game, so it is ❌No Wheel Seal❌ for the C55.

COD Mobile

We have two points to take into account here at COD. The first of them is that the game ran well, without any problems. The second is that you’ll have to get used to low graphics, as the device doesn’t allow us to go beyond that.

The performance was 40 FPS, with 99% stabilitywhich is not a bad result, but it turns out to be when we consider that everything here was shot at minimum quality. The POCO M3 was also zero to zero, scoring just 40 FPS at 99% stability.

⚠️The village Wheels⚠️ for both.

Diablo Immortal

I even venture to say that this is the best cell phone to play Diablo Immortal. The experience was so good that we forgot that this smartphone only costs R$ 1,000. Looking at the footage, if they told me that this gameplay was made on an S23 Ultra I would easily believe it.

Okay, guys, seriously, the game ran at 30 FPS, with 100% stability, but there is a very obvious problem going on: you can’t see anything. Even restarting the cell phone, restarting the game, reinstalling, it is not possible to do anything, the game simply runs like this 100% of the time.

❌No Wheel Seal❌ and this time it was NO ROTA LITERALLY.

eFootball

We didn’t get to test the game with the highest graphics, but in the minimum quality, prioritizing performance, the game ran with a very acceptable performance.

With an average of 60 FPS, 99% stabilitythe eFootball was crushed by the Realme C55 in yet another of our tests.

✔️The village Flat Wheel✔️ for Realme C55.



Free Fire

Frifas is one of the other interesting cases here, because I swore by god that this game was going to cause some problems for our dear Realme. It turns out that, on the lowest graphics at least, the game runs just fine. We don’t know if the effect will be the same with the quality at maximum, but what matters is that it runs.

The Realme C55 reached the high average of 60 FPS at 100% stability. The POCO M3 also trumped Free Fire, scoring an average 59 FPS at 100% stability on the lowest graphics. Smooth Wheel Seal for the two tested smartphones.

✔️The village Flat Wheel✔️ for the two tested.

Genshin Impact

On Genshin I felt an attempt by the Realme C55 to run the game, but it didn’t work. Unfortunately this little guy’s hardware isn’t prepared enough to tank games of this size, even with the lowest graphics.

His average FPS was 25 frames, with a stability of 91%. POCO M3 finished this stage a little behind the competitor, scoring 22 FPS, with 81% stability.

Since both of them sucked, ❌No Wheel Seal❌ for both.

Mortal Kombat

Despite having a screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, the Realme C55 was unable to reach a frame rate compatible with it in Mortal Kombat, if you call.

His performance in the game was only 47 average frames, with a stability of 93%. In a lightweight game like Mortal Kombat, numbers like these are disastrous and make clear the lack of mobile optimization with games.

Despite this, because the framerate was greater than 45, the Realme C55 will take the ✔️The village Flat Wheel✔️. However, be aware that this device not only occupies the last place in the 2023 ranking of Mortal Kombat, but also the last place in the 2022 ranking.

PUBG

Another negative feedback, this time on PUBG. Although we achieved a “reasonable” number in the frame rate, the game still ran with a lot of crashes and instability. What’s more, the game ended up looking like a Roblox mod it was so ugly.

Anyway, with the GFX Tools turned on, we only got the frame rate of 42 FPS, with stability at 86%. The POCO M3, despite being stuck at 30 average frames, managed to transmit a more fluid gameplay with its 100% stability.

⚠️The village Wheels⚠️ for Realme C55.

Tower of Fantasy

The last disappointment we will see in this video is the Tower of Fantasy. That’s what you’re watching: a stuck gameplay, full of stuttering and with a low FPS. Even at the lowest graphics, the Realme C55 can’t handle the open world of Tower of Fantasy.

The average frame rate was 36 FPS, with a stability of 68%.

The POCO M3 was never tested in this game, so it’s ⚠️The village Wheels⚠️ for Realme C55 only.

Temperature

As in the previous season, we played COD Mobile for an hour with all the graphics at maximum, so that we would know how much battery was lost in that period, as well as the temperature of the device’s screen. After that one hour of gaming, the Realme C55 warmed up 🔥16°C🔥 on its surface and lost 🔋15%🔋 of load.

These are worrying numbers, which will definitely cause you problems if you are one of those who usually send a couple of hours of gaming right away. Heating 16°C during gameplay is not good however it is to be expected, taking into account that this processor is a basic model and without any optimization.

Conclusion

I’m going to say something controversial now: there is no need for the Realme C55 to exist , at least with that value that it is now. BRL 1,000 for a smartphone that performs like a 2020 device is something that makes no sense and should not even be considered as a purchase option. Realme itself has other devices that have a better processor and are sold in the same price range.

Now, there is one thing that was positive about this smartphone, which is its trajectory through our channel. Since 2021 we have received Realme’s C line cell phones, these entry-level ones, but it was never possible to record the game test on them because they were so weak, but so weak, that the application we used did not run. Therefore, I congratulate the Realme C55 for being the first in line to allow our game testing to be donesince all the others who came here refused to work.

Well, in summary, I already tell you that the Realme C55 is not a good deal, neither for games nor for navigation. If you are looking for a cheap gaming device, Realme and POCO have other lines that are much more advantageous than this one. The Realme 10 itself is an example of this, since it costs R$ 1000 on Aliexpress and comes with a Helio G99.

Anyway, the Realme C55 took the ⚠️The village Wheels⚠️ in our gaming test, taking second place in our input device ranking, which has 4 devices in total.