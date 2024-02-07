Does the Spanish song Zorra for Eurovision defend or insult women?

MADRID.- The song that will represent Spain in Eurovis , The debtis causing a storm among conservatives and feminists, while socialist president Pedro Sánchez says he likes it.

Nebulossa’s song was chosen on February 3 to represent the Eurovision song contest in May. The Spotify platform had it as the most viral song in Spain and number three in the world.

Criticism against the song for Eurovision Festival

But there is no shortage of detractors.

The Feminist Movement of Madrid presented a complaint to the state press and requested its withdrawal from Eurovision because they say it insults women.

Bishop José Ignacio Munilla said the song denigrates women and reveals a cultural crisis in Spain.

Spanish television and the do has decided to translate The debt into english like vixen (the female fox) for the contest, although the word in Spanish is often used as an insult.

The singer of Nebulossa, María Bas, maintains that the song defends women. The lyrics say that a woman is called a slut, no matter what she does, and the song uses the word almost as a protest chant.

A tribute to all those women who nothing and no one made them silence. For the brave and the rebellious, for those who break glasses on rigorous live television after launching a powerful message when few people still dare. This goes for all the Manuelas Trasobares, Bas said on Instagram.

Both the state broadcaster RTVE and the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the contest, have approved the Spanish presentation.

When asked his opinion on a television program days ago, the president of the government said that he liked the song and added jokingly that his right-wing detractors might have preferred the anthem of the dictatorship of the late General Francisco Franco to represent Spain in Eurovision.

Feminism can also be fun, Sánchez said.

FUENTE: Writing with AP information