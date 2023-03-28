Does your digital identity favor your Employability?

Remember that the Social Curriculum or Social Media Curriculum, is made up of Personal Branding, Digital Reputation, Networking and Internet Activity.

Data is power, it gives power to whoever obtains it, controls it, or benefits from it. This implies that various vulnerabilities can impact our Digital Reputation, therefore, we must reflect before granting permissions to applications or filling out forms that may steal our information.

Previously in schools we had subjects such as Ethics, Civics and in some companies there are Regulations, Standards, Code of Ethics, Manuals, Policies, this is very important to generate a healthy coexistence. We should all reflect and now generate a digital Culture Manual, so we would reinforce our Culture.

The use of social networks is important to strengthen your candidacy for a job position, therefore our comments have an impact and can be decisive, since they reflect our personality. Questions like why should I hire you and not others? Are resolved with your Social Curriculum, so avoid malicious comments on social networks, since the final decision on hiring is affected by your digital Reputation. your Personality.

Remember that Nobility Titles go out of style, so you must strive every day to learn something new that keeps you up to date on trends in your sector.

What are the risks of the lack of digital culture?

Overexposure of our personal data

Extortion

Participate in the data economy

Identity Theft

Remotely access phone via malicious links

How to protect my digital identity?

Create complicated passwords

Do not open suspicious files

Do not install pirated programs

Conclusion:

Our digital identity impacts our employability, Take care of your Personal Brand and avoid being a victim of data vultures.

