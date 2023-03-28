Does your pool smell a lot of “chlorine”? It’s time to get out of the water

The smell results from the mixture of sweat, body oils and urine with chlorine, meaning the pool is dirty and needs cleaning.

You know when you’re in a pool and you feel a strong smell of chlorine? In fact, this smell is not the chlorine itself. Just as our sweat doesn’t smell and it’s the bacteria that eat it that cause the bad odor, chlorine doesn’t have a smell of its own either, with chloramines being the culprits.

Chloramines result from chlorine mixing with the sweat, body oils and urine of pool users. That is, when the smell is stronger, dirtier the pool is in and more chlorine needs to be added, so it’s best to avoid diving, explains the IFLScience.

The mixture happens when one, two or three of the hydrogen ions of ammonia are replaced by chlorine, forming, respectively, monochloramine, dichloramine and trichloramine. These last two chemicals are what create the distinct “chlorine” smell.

According to the Water Quality and Health Council, it’s best to “stay out of the water when a strong chemical smell permeates the air around any type of pool, indoor or outdoor.”

“It’s true that the more urine there is to combine with the chlorine, the higher the level of unwanted, smelly chloramines in the pool. If chlorine is chemically combining with contaminants such as urine, then it is not available for destroy germs in the pool that can make swimmers sick with diarrhea, swimmer’s ear and various skin infections”, he concludes.