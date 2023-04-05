Dogecoin registers 27% increase after becoming a Twitter icon

In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin (DOGE) has increased by 27%, trading at around R$0.50. The cryptocurrency advance took place after Twitter CEO Elon Musk replaced the social network’s symbolic blue bird with the icon of a dog of the Shiba Inu breed – representative of the digital asset.

The billionaire is known to be a supporter of cryptocurrencies and has already been involved in some controversies related to the memecoin, also called “shitcoin”, due to the low value attributed.

In recent years, a simple tweet from Musk was capable of shooting the coin in double digits, like what happened yesterday (3). The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has even sued the billionaire for alleged currency speculation.

E Bitcoin?

Bitcoin, meanwhile, did not seem to have felt Dogecoin’s rise. The main cryptocurrency on the market maintains the same value as the weekend, at around US$ 28,270 – or R$ 143,470 at the current price.

According to Edward Moya, senior analyst at market maker Oanda, the crash of Silvergate Capital and Signature Bank has drastically affected the currency’s liquidity, which is the lowest in 10 months. In a report, the expert claims that bitcoin needs a “bullish catalyst” to break through the $30,000 (R$152,000) level — or else it will consolidate at around $20,000 (R$101,000). ).

For InfoMoney, Fernando Pereira, an analyst at Bitget, said that the currency has lost strength and is getting closer to finding a top before more aggressive falls. “I continue with my opinion that this top should be at US$ 28,800 (R$ 146.16 thousand) or US$ 31,000 (R$ 157.33 thousand)”.