Dolce & Gabbana exalts black and elegance on the Milan catwalk

MILN.- Sober elegance and clean cuts. The stylists Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana revealed this Saturday in Milan a men’s collection created around their fetish color, black, in which the art of tailoring and luxury Italian craftsmanship is exalted.

“It is important to tell the true elegance of what is handmade, of the art of sartorial design. They are actions, not words,” insisted the do on the sidelines of the parade at the Metropol, a former cinema converted into the brand’s headquarters.

The show, on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, took place in a minimalist setting. The models went up and down easily up and down two stairs, far from the exuberant shows and colorful festivals.

The new collection draws on the classic repertoire and recovers satin and silk blouses with Lavallire bows, tight double-waisted pants and long, flowing coats.

Bling-bling is left out of these new creations, which prefer simple lines without ornaments, perfect cuts and noble material.

The only exception are translucent or transparent lace shirts, which enhance the male body. The gavroche cap remains one of D&G’s essential accessories.

In addition to the predominant black, the range of colors of Dolce & Gabbana includes white, gray, camel and denim blue.

Among the public was the billionaire and founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, in the front row, along with his partner Lauren Sánchez, whose son Nikko González participated in the parade.

Quality first and foremost

“Nowadays, everything revolves around tailoring, but there is good wine and cheap wine. For us, it is important to distinguish quality,” explain the couturiers.

“Young people approach this style” and look for “elegant clothing,” they point out. In February 2021, both presented a men’s collection tailored for the TikTok generation, with streetwear and striking colors.

“If we want the new generation to be better than us, we have to give them a good movie, a good item to wear,” they argue.

“When it is quality that triumphs, influencers automatically fall,” they stated, referring, without naming her, to the Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, investigated for fraud.

“We were the only ones who did not work with influencers, we put them on the catwalk but we never paid anyone,” they say.

