Dollar price today, January 16

MIAMI.- He dollar suffered slight alterations in Europe and Japan , where it continues to rise after the earthquake at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, instability in Latin American countries continues, with an increasing trend in Argentina, Cuba and Venezuela .

In it european market the price experienced a slight exchange rate slip, as this Tuesday, January 16, 1,09 a 1,08 euros , after nine stable days. The currency of the old continent is one of the most solid in the currency market, where it is preserved as a refuge for investors.

For the sixth consecutive closing, the American currency remains at 1.27 pounds sterling in United Kingdom. The British currency remains “in his kingdom”occupying a preferential place in the Forex market, after recovering from its departure in the euro zone.

In it mercado Japanesethe dollar grew 0.49% compared to the previous day and closed the day at 145.59 yen. This Asian currency, along with the dollar, the euro and the pound sterling, is one of the strongest in the exchange market, despite the small devaluation it has suffered after the powerful earthquake in 7.6 degrees of magnitude that shook the coast of the Asian country on January 1st.

Dollar in Mexico, Argentina and Cuba

In Mexicothe currency continues without crossing the floor of the 16 integers, despite registering a subtle increase. This Tuesday it went up 0,25% and settled in 16.89 Mexican pesos in it Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF). In the Aztec nation, the Central Bank establishes the price guideline and this moves during the day in the buying and selling of the banks and serves as the exchange reference for the following day.

In Argentinathe American currency showed an increase of 0,35% at the official rate established by the Central Bank, to be located in 863.62 Argentine pesos. The official exchange rate reduced the gap it maintained with the parallel currency, after the drastic increase implemented by the president Javier Milei, in order to stabilize the economy. In the parallel currency of the so-called Dolar bluewhich during the last administration set the tone in the economy, now has an advantage of 34%. In this square, it is valued 1,160 Argentine pesos.

In Havanathe price remains anchored to the 24 Cuban pesos since March 2005, according to the official rate established by the Central Bank of Cuba. In the so-called parallel or black market, whose value is 11 times largersuffered a slight increase for the second consecutive day, going from 274 to 275 Cuban pesos.

Venezuela and Colombia

In Venezuelathe official rate, established by the Central Bank, suffered a decline of 0,15% to settle in 35.97 bolivars. While in the parallel market, it grew 0,79% to close the day in 38.30 bolivars.

In Colombiathe dollar remains, for the second consecutive closing, at 3,901.38 Colombian pesos at the exchange rate established by the Bank of the Republic. Annual inflation as of December is 9.28%, according to figures from the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE). Analysts estimated that this figure was higher, however, the government hoped that the price level would advance only 3%.

