dollar today | After Massa’s announcements, the blue remains at $392: what happens with the financial dollars and the official

The financial and informal dollars are in search of equilibrium prices, after the new measures promoted by the Ministry of Economy

After the announcements of the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, about a new scheme with which he will try to boost currency settlementhe Dolar blue It is trading this stable Wednesday for $392 in the caves of downtown Buenos Aires.

Meanwhile, in the stock market, dollar counted with settlement (CCL) it is trading at $409.37; and the MEP It is offered at $398.57.

In the foreign exchange market, the retail official dollar it is sold with an average price of $218.48, with an increase of 45 cents compared to yesterday.

In it wholesale marketthe US currency is located around $211.25, with an increase of 47 cents compared to the previous closing.

The Government has the dichotomy of intervening in the stock market or letting its price run

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

The blue dollar is located at $392 for sale and $388 for purchase.

How financial dollars operate

In the stock market, the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) it is trading at $409.37; and the MEP It is offered at $398.57.

What is the official dollar price

He retail official dollar it is sold with an average price of $218.48, with an increase of 45 cents compared to yesterday.

In it wholesale marketthe US currency is located around $211.25, with an increase of 47 cents compared to the previous closing.

Thus, the dollar with the 30% surcharge -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marks an average of $282.75 per unit, and with the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, to $358 .87.

Meanwhile, the dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $380.62, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is located in $436,96.

The blue started April with ups and downs

The currency gap

Lastly, the exchange gap between the average retail dollar published by the BCRA and the different exchange rates is as follows: