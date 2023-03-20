dollar today | At the start of the week, the blue rises to $385: what happens with the official and the stock market

The financial and informal dollars are looking for new equilibrium prices, putting the entire market on alert. I know all the quotes.

He Dolar blue go up two pesos this Monday and trade at $385, after a week in which the currency advanced $10. Meanwhile, financial dollars operate with an upward trend with investors already planning a portfolio dollarization after the maximum tension affecting world markets.

Thus, in the stock market, the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is trading at $405.05; Meanwhile he MEP It is offered at $393.09.

In the foreign exchange market, the official retail dollar it sells for $211.46 on average, up 93 cents from Friday.

In it wholesale marketthe US currency is located at $204.55, with an increase of $1.21 compared to the previous closing.

The blue dollar operated in recent days with a marked bullish tenure

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

He Dolar blue It is located at $385 for sale and $381 for purchase.

How financial dollars operate

What is the official dollar price

Likewise, the dollar with the 30% surcharge – contemplated in the Country tax – averages $273.69 per unit; and with the advance payment of 35% Income Tax on the purchase of foreign currency, the average value was $347.37.

The dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $368.43, while for purchases over u$s 300 -which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is positioned in $422,92.

Financial dollars seek new nominal highs.

The currency gap

