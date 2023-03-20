dollar today | At the start of the week, the blue rises to $385: what happens with the official and the stock market

dollar today | At the start of the week, the blue rises to $385: what happens with the official and the stock market

The financial and informal dollars are looking for new equilibrium prices, putting the entire market on alert. I know all the quotes.

By Marcos Phillip

20/03/2023 – 15,55hs

He Dolar blue go up two pesos this Monday and trade at $385, after a week in which the currency advanced $10. Meanwhile, financial dollars operate with an upward trend with investors already planning a portfolio dollarization after the maximum tension affecting world markets.

Thus, in the stock market, the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is trading at $405.05; Meanwhile he MEP It is offered at $393.09.

In the foreign exchange market, the official retail dollar it sells for $211.46 on average, up 93 cents from Friday.

In it wholesale marketthe US currency is located at $204.55, with an increase of $1.21 compared to the previous closing.

Throughout the week, the blue dollar behaved erratically

The blue dollar operated in recent days with a marked bullish tenure

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

He Dolar blue It is located at $385 for sale and $381 for purchase.

How financial dollars operate

In the stock market, the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is trading at $405.05; Meanwhile he MEP It is offered at $393.09.

What is the official dollar price

He official retail dollar it sells for $211.46 on average, up 93 cents from Friday.

In it wholesale marketthe US currency is located at $204.55, with an increase of $1.21 compared to the previous closing.

Likewise, the dollar with the 30% surcharge – contemplated in the Country tax – averages $273.69 per unit; and with the advance payment of 35% Income Tax on the purchase of foreign currency, the average value was $347.37.

The dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $368.43, while for purchases over u$s 300 -which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is positioned in $422,92.

The official dollar continues to rise.

Financial dollars seek new nominal highs.

The currency gap

Lastly, the exchange gap between the average retail dollar published by the BCRA and the different exchange rates is as follows:

  • Blue: 82%

  • CCL: 91%

  • MEP: 85%

