Dollar today live: how much does it open this Thursday, March 30 and what is the price minute by minute

Despite the official denial, financial markets are still waiting for a new soybean dollar
Oilseed prices for May and June suggest that there may be a third edition of the program that the government already applied in September and December for agro-exporters
The resurrection of Global bonds, the most important of the external debt because they are governed by foreign law, was not due to a notable delay in prices or because the world sees the future of Argentina better. In these movements, there is always someone who knows what others do not. And in the market the strongest rumor, which was transferred to the best prices of the bonds, is that the exchange that was announced of the Anses titles to get dollars would not prosper.
The free dollar was at 393 pesos
The free quote of dollar ended the session down four pesos, or 1%, at $393 for sale. The informal currency is left with a gain of 18 pesos or 4.8% in March, below inflation. With a wholesale dollar that gained 46 cents to $208.30, the currency gap dropped to 88.7 percent.
He dollar counted with liquidation rose four pesos to $396 while the MEP dollar rose six pesos to $387 units. ADRs extended the bullish rally and rose as much as 8.6 percent. Bonds in dollars increased 6% and the country risk fell below 2,400 points after the meeting of Sergio Massa with the IMF.
He central bank it parted with USD 95 million on Wednesday and accumulates 17 consecutive days with a negative balance. Economy obtained $295,000 million in the last tender of the month, with positive net financing of $69,121 million.
The stock market assets of Argentina showed firm price increases this Wednesday due to speculative repurchases of portfolios in short-term positions, during a day where risk aversion eased slightly and favored the domestic market.