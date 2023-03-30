Dollar today live: how much does it open this Thursday, March 30 and what is the price minute by minute

Despite the official denial, financial markets are still waiting for a new soybean dollar Oilseed prices for May and June suggest that there may be a third edition of the program that the government already applied in September and December for agro-exporters

FILE PHOTO: US dollar bills are pictured in this illustration taken on July 17, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File

The resurrection of Global bonds, the most important of the external debt because they are governed by foreign law, was not due to a notable delay in prices or because the world sees the future of Argentina better. In these movements, there is always someone who knows what others do not. And in the market the strongest rumor, which was transferred to the best prices of the bonds, is that the exchange that was announced of the Anses titles to get dollars would not prosper.