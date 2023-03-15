dollar today | The blue falls back to $375: what about the financial dollars and the official

Free dollars continue to seek their equilibrium price and the blue continues to fluctuate, putting investors on alert. I know all the quotes

The blue dollar is trading this Wednesday with a drop of two pesos to $375 in the caves of downtown Buenos Aires, while the stock dollars operate with an upward trend.

In the stock market, the dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is traded at $392,76; Meanwhile he MEP is offered in $377,76.

In the foreign exchange market, the retail official dollar it is sold at an average price of $209.63, with a rise of 28 cents compared to yesterday

In it wholesale segmentthe US currency is located at $202.58, with an increase of 51 cents compared to the previous closing.

The blue dollar went through the first half of the month with ups and downs

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

He Dolar blue It stands at $375 for sale and $372 for purchase.

How financial dollars operate

What is the official dollar price

Thus, the dollar with the 30% surcharge -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marks an average of $272.15 per unit, and with the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, to $345 .43.

Meanwhile, the dollar allocated to tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $366.36, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, it is placed at $419.26.

Financial dollars seek new nominal highs.

The currency gap

