dollar today | The blue fell back and all eyes are on financial prices

After falling back three pesos during the day on Wednesday, the Dolar blue It is trading on Thursday at $391 in the caves of downtown Buenos Aires, which is far from its all-time high. The expectation is now placed on the financial dollars that the day before closed with a downward trend of up to 0.9%, after the announcements that the government will make in which it would be arranged for all national public entities to exchange their bond holdings in dollars under foreign law for titles in pesos.

In this sense, from Portfolio Personal Inversiones, they pointed out that the effect on the financial dollars may be quite limited and transitory, at the cost of a considerable drop in the price of sovereign bonds, “in addition, it is a rather controversial measure because it shows that the Government is willing to undersell the bonds at low prices in exchange for a pause in the pressure of the titles”, pointed out.

Along the same lines, the economist Salvador DiStefano pointed out that the mechanism for the sale of government bonds “is disastrous, they are going to lower the parity of the bonds, and the Blue dollar will be installed above the financial dollars.”

In the stock market, the dollar counted with settlement (CCL) trades at $398.82; while the MEP is offered at $382.64.

In the foreign exchange market, the official dollar starts the wheel with an average price of $212.72.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

He Dolar blue It stands at $391 for sale and $388 for purchase.

How financial dollars operate

The blue dollar operated in recent days with a marked bullish tenure

What is the official dollar price

The dstraps oficial trades at an average of $212.72.

In the wholesale market, the US currency is offered at an average of $205.38.

Thus, the dollar with a surcharge of 30% -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marks an average of $276.53 per unit, and with the advance on account of the Income Tax of 35% on the purchase of foreign currency, to $350.99.

Meanwhile, the dollar destined for tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- stands at $372.26, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, stands at $425.44.

The currency gap

